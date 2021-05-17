Zim’s David and Goliath moment is coming. We must prepare: opposition leader

Jacob Ngarivhume, who was arrested for organising a cleanup campaign, urges opposition groups to unite against Zanu-PF

Christian-based opposition party Transform Zimbabwe’s leader Jacob Ngarivhume believes a “David and Goliath moment” is imminent for opposition forces as long as they do not “pursue narrow and parochial interests”.



Ngarivhume, 43, who for years had been a political minnow, rose to prominence last year when he rallied Zimbabweans to demonstrate against corruption and called for the resignation of President Emmerson Mnangagwa...