‘Africa must vaccinate quickly because it’s not winning the Covid battle’

As the fourth wave hits, millions of donated jabs have not arrived, with the continent down to 23% of what it had

As the severe third wave of Covid-19 in Africa subsides, six countries have “unfortunately now entered a fourth wave of infections”, said Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Dr John Nkengasong, at his weekly update (https://africacdc.org/covid-19/) on Thursday. Algeria, Benin, Kenya, Mauritius, Somalia and Tunisia are now battling the next surge of cases.



“This is a virus that is ahead of us,” he said. “We are not winning the battle in Africa, let us be very clear ... we need to vaccinate quickly.”..