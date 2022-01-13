Africa

Countries entering their fifth wave during pandemic

Fifth wave hits parts of Africa and – surprise, surprise – unvaxxed bear brunt

Death rates are rising as Omicron conquers continent, although they are not as high as in previous waves

Claire Keeton Senior features writer
13 January 2022 - 20:15

Eight African countries are already in their fifth wave of the pandemic and the continent has “hit the important milestone” of more than 10-million Covid-19 infections said Dr John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (https://africacdc.org/covid-19/A), on Thursday.

Covid-19 deaths have been lower in the steeper and briefer Omicron-driven fourth wave than previous waves, but they still soared over the festive season, bringing the total number of people who have died to more than 223,000 this week...

