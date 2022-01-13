Countries entering their fifth wave during pandemic

Fifth wave hits parts of Africa and – surprise, surprise – unvaxxed bear brunt

Death rates are rising as Omicron conquers continent, although they are not as high as in previous waves

Eight African countries are already in their fifth wave of the pandemic and the continent has “hit the important milestone” of more than 10-million Covid-19 infections said Dr John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (https://africacdc.org/covid-19/A), on Thursday.



Covid-19 deaths have been lower in the steeper and briefer Omicron-driven fourth wave than previous waves, but they still soared over the festive season, bringing the total number of people who have died to more than 223,000 this week...