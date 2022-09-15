If you think SA has a power crisis, look at what's happening in Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company says it will cut power for up to 13 hours a day
15 September 2022 - 20:59 By SHARON MAZINGAIZO
For the past two decades Zimbabwe has struggled with a worsening power crisis caused by dilapidated equipment and a ballooning power import debt...
If you think SA has a power crisis, look at what's happening in Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company says it will cut power for up to 13 hours a day
For the past two decades Zimbabwe has struggled with a worsening power crisis caused by dilapidated equipment and a ballooning power import debt...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos