×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Africa

If you think SA has a power crisis, look at what's happening in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company says it will cut power for up to 13 hours a day

15 September 2022 - 20:59 By SHARON MAZINGAIZO

For the past two decades Zimbabwe has struggled with a worsening power crisis caused by dilapidated equipment and a ballooning power import debt...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. If you think SA has a power crisis, look at what's happening in Zimbabwe Africa
  2. Anti-corruption campaigner Joao Lourenco gets second presidency term Africa
  3. Kenya on a knife edge: Ruto pips Odinga to win presidency on maiden attempt Africa
  4. So far ‘peaceful’ Kenyan election too close to call Africa
  5. Kenyans ‘vote for peace’ as turnout seems lower than last general election Africa

Latest Videos

Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...