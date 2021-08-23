Business

PODCAST | Is it time to start regulating cryptocurrency?

Governments around the world, including SA, look to regulate this largely unconventional asset class

23 August 2021 - 19:09 By Mudiwa Gavaza

With governments looking at putting rules and regulations on the trading of cryptocurrencies, we consider the implications of such developments in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Saliegh Salaam, a senior portfolio manager at Old Mutual Investment Group...

