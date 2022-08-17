×

Business

Food Safety Agency to clear shelves of plant-based products labelled as meat

In a move expected to outrage the manufacturers of plant-based meat alternatives, the Food Safety Agency intends to start seizing their products labelled with processed-meat-related names from Monday

17 August 2022 - 16:36
Nick Wilson Senior reporter

In a move expected to outrage the manufacturers of plant-based meat alternatives, the state’s Food Safety Agency intends to start seizing their products labelled with processed-meat-related names from Monday, in line with a directive it issued earlier...

