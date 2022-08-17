×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

A final Sunday lunch, then ‘my life crumbled’: Grieving mom’s relief at arrest of her daughters’ alleged killer

Mpumalanga mother says she lived in fear when suspect was on the run

17 August 2022 - 10:11

A grieving Mpumalanga mother’s confidence in the justice system was restored when the man accused of killing her two daughters was arrested after being on the run for almost three months after allegedly shooting them dead in May...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. I fear for my life in Mpumalanga prisons, murder suspect tells court South Africa
  2. Fifth suspect nabbed for Hillary Gardee’s murder South Africa

Most read

  1. A final Sunday lunch, then ‘my life crumbled’: Grieving mom’s relief at arrest ... News
  2. WATCH: Cop allegedly locks woman up for two hours for filming him News
  3. Panyaza Lesufi vows action against teacher who ‘doesn’t like coloureds’ News
  4. Needle phobia? Research shows we can reduce children’s vaccination fears News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Amcu wants Sibyane-Stillwater mineworkers to be paid basic salary of R20,000
Marikana 10 years on: How the “man in the green blanket” picture changed ...