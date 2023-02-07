Eskom slowly wrestling criminality at stations, says De Ruyter
The outgoing CEO has hailed the private sector’s commitment to assisting Eskom with capacity and recent crackdowns on criminal acts
07 February 2023 - 14:41 By KHULEKANI MAGUBANE
Eskom group CEO Andre De Ruyter said the struggling power utility was making progress in addressing vandalism and criminality at power stations that impeded electricity generation...
Eskom slowly wrestling criminality at stations, says De Ruyter
The outgoing CEO has hailed the private sector’s commitment to assisting Eskom with capacity and recent crackdowns on criminal acts
Eskom group CEO Andre De Ruyter said the struggling power utility was making progress in addressing vandalism and criminality at power stations that impeded electricity generation...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos