Eskom publishes ad for toughest job in the country
The utility has set a deadline of the end of the month for applicants for the load-shedding hot seat
05 February 2023 - 00:02
If you have a postgraduate degree in engineering, at least 15 years' experience in senior management and would like to lead a struggling power utility with R246.5bn in revenue and R400bn in debt, there is a perfect opportunity for you...
