Energy transition moving, delays be damned, says project unit
Image: Jan Borman
The Presidency’s Just Energy Transition (Jet) Project Management Unit (PMU) maintains that despite the continued use of coal power plants and delays in renewable energy projects, South Africa remains focused on greening its energy sector in line with multilateral commitments.
Asked by reporters during a virtual media session about the urgency of energy sector reforms, head of the project management office in the Presidency Rudi Dicks said South Africa needed affordable ways to expand the transmission network after the breaking up of Eskom into three entities.
“In an ideal world I think you’re right. You could want to fast track it. You literally need about in excess of about 1,500km a year to be able to meet the 14,000km requirement for high-voltage transmission cables.
“The idea would be to try to find different mechanisms of implementing that and I think cabinet has made a decision that it’s going to be quite important to think about how we partner with the private sector in different forms of private sector participation in expanding and growing the transmission network,” he said.
The virtual session brought into keen focus South Africa’s commitments to decarbonise its economy and industries in line with its commitments to the annual Congress of Parties meetings on climate change.
SA must take ‘bolder steps’ like Namibia to procure renewable energy, say energy experts
