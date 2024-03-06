‘There is no corruption’: Gordhan on SAA deal after clash with MPs
In-camera meetings and confidentiality regime he requested of parliamentary committee are common legal practices globally, says public enterprises minister
06 March 2024 - 21:34
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan insists his efforts to secure confidentiality in accounting to parliament regarding South African Airways’ (SAA) strategic equity partnership arrangement were about protecting the airline’s commercial interests and the integrity of the live transaction. ..
