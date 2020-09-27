Five black stars who took top beauty honours at the Emmys

Black beauty certainly won in 2020. From Zendaya to Regina King, these are our favourite standout looks

The 72nd Emmy Awards, held last week, looked very different to what we’ve seen in previous years. Taking on a virtual format in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the new “socially distanced awards show normal” may have lacked the frenzy of red-carpet arrivals, attention-seeking paparazzi and standing ovations, but it didn’t stop some of our favourite thespians from getting dolled up for the night.



Zendaya..