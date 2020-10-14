Colour me happy: expert tips to choose the best palette for your home
Duram’s Nicky Hoeks on trends to spot and how to revise your space without burning your budget
14 October 2020 - 20:05
As the season changes, it might not just be your wardrobe that needs a makeover.
The space that you inhabit also plays a big part in your mood, so why not look at changing that up?..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.