Will a cabbage soup diet really make me lose weight?
Promises of radical, unbelievable results are lies meant to exploit the desperate among us
15 November 2020 - 18:35
People will do anything as long as it is positioned as a “secret trick” the toned folk have long kept hidden from the rest of us. We are drawn to conspiracy like moths to the flame of exploitation.
Let’s start with the good news. You will lose weight on the cabbage soup diet. That’s what happens when malnutrition occurs and you slowly starve to death. The weight melts off like butter...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.