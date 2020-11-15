Will a cabbage soup diet really make me lose weight?

Promises of radical, unbelievable results are lies meant to exploit the desperate among us

People will do anything as long as it is positioned as a “secret trick” the toned folk have long kept hidden from the rest of us. We are drawn to conspiracy like moths to the flame of exploitation.



Let’s start with the good news. You will lose weight on the cabbage soup diet. That’s what happens when malnutrition occurs and you slowly starve to death. The weight melts off like butter...