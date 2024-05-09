Politics

Inmates hope their votes will lead to change in justice system

Prisoners serving life sentences in Gauteng slam justice system and correctional services

09 May 2024 - 21:37

Prisoners — who will be among millions of South Africans casting their votes in the national government elections later this month — claim that as things stand, there is no rehabilitation in the country’s prisons...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Thebe Investment speaks on Shell exit South Africa
  2. At least 70 schools have seen suicides or suicide attempts in the past six ... News
  3. The Citizen's news editor Amanda Watson has died South Africa
  4. More than a half a million arrested in 'Operation Shanela' last year, brags Cele South Africa
  5. Poverty worries cop who has endured three decades of policing protests News
  6. RAF CEO Collins Letsoalo slams legislation as he launches campaign to clear ... South Africa

Most read

  1. Eastern Cape ANC leaders help bolster party’s fight in Western Cape Politics
  2. I was scared people would chase us out, says Nzimande on KZN door-to-door ... Politics
  3. Jabulani Khumalo distances MK Party from Zuma ConCourt case amid forged ... Politics
  4. Calls for probe into eThekwini's water and sanitation department after another ... Politics
  5. ANC will come out of elections victorious like a ‘wounded tiger’, says buoyant ... Politics

Latest Videos

'Infrastructure is key to Africa's future': Harith CEO Tshepo Mahloele & actor ...
CCTV captures moment George building collapses, panic ensues