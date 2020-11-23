Secrets of apartheid’s death flights rise to the surface in new book
Atrocities committed against insurgents who were ‘disappeared’ lie quietly waiting to be discovered in the archives
23 November 2020 - 20:28
Nkosinathi Biko opens his Death Flight foreword with chilling words: “This book will make your stomach turn. Do not avert your eyes.” If you thought you knew the worst excesses of apartheid’s depravity, you will find yourself challenging the facts in Death Flight.
The book painstakingly reveals a story of how our military expedited an extermination policy for guerrillas...
