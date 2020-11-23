Lifestyle

Secrets of apartheid’s death flights rise to the surface in new book

Atrocities committed against insurgents who were ‘disappeared’ lie quietly waiting to be discovered in the archives

23 November 2020 - 20:28 By David Forbes

Nkosinathi Biko opens his Death Flight foreword with chilling words: “This book will make your stomach turn. Do not avert your eyes.” If you thought you knew the worst excesses of apartheid’s depravity, you will find yourself challenging the facts in Death Flight.

The book painstakingly reveals a story of how our military expedited an extermination policy for guerrillas...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Secrets of apartheid’s death flights rise to the surface in new book Lifestyle
  2. Steyn alive: dance to the tune of verdance, wow factors and upliftment Lifestyle
  3. Louis Vuitton’s Artycapucines 2020 is in the bag Lifestyle
  4. It’s a whole space-age vibe, but you may never get to experience it Lifestyle
  5. How to fuel your tank for gruelling workouts Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Criminal charge to be laid against Zuma after state capture commission walkout
Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervene

Related articles

  1. Giving voice, and an authentic history, to the women who fought apartheid Lifestyle
  2. Story of a small-town murder trial breaks it to you not so gently Lifestyle
  3. Apartheid activist Peter Hain’s plod through history disappoints Lifestyle
  4. TALKING POINT | It’s time to confront SA’s race classification system Opinion & Analysis
X