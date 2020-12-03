Lebo M faces the music in new reality series
Enjoy a front-row seat for the drama that is the life of one of SA’s most successful exports
03 December 2020 - 21:11
Lebo M – Coming Home, the latest Showmax Original reality series, is now streaming. It’s a front-row seat into the life of one of SA’s most successful exports, Lebohang Morake, affectionately known as Lebo M.
The Soweto-born singer and composer is the first voice you hear in The Lion King, a highlight of Hans Zimmer’s Oscar-winning soundtrack. The subsequent stage show became the highest-grossing Broadway production of all time, while Lebo M also executive produced the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2010 Fifa World Cup, has had his songs streamed more than 250 million times on Spotify alone, and won the 2020 DStv Mzansi Viewer’s Choice 1Life Legend Award...
