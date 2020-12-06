Ten years down the line and this bakkie still rocks
Volkswagen’s 190kW Amarok is here. It’s SA’s most powerful bakkie and one of the country’s quickest
06 December 2020 - 19:04
The much-awaited 190kW Volkswagen Amarok bakkie has gone on sale in SA.
The 3.0l V6 190kW TDI engine musters 25kW more power than the outgoing 165kW derivative and the 580Nm of torque is a 30Nm improvement. Power is channelled through an eight-speed automatic gearbox...
