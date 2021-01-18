Barack in the USA: Obama tells his story, and leaves us wanting more

For those interested in policy, Obama’s book is a near-perfect guide, but it’s a pity there’s not more detail about unity

There are a few reasons I have encouraged friends to read Barack Obama’s biography, A Promised Land. All 700 pages of it, not counting the 50 containing acknowledgments and references.



Lugging around the hardback is one step towards achieving a version of Michelle Obama’s famous toned arms. It also gives you bragging rights with your friends and colleagues who haven’t read it, especially in those silent minutes on Zoom when you are waiting for some laggard to get the meeting started...