Assange has much to answer for as the Russian puppet who paved Trump's way into office

As Donald Trump grudgingly leaves office - brazenly threatening to uproot the pillars of US democracy in the process - Julian Assange, one of his key enablers and a fellow traveller, could be on the verge of tasting the freedom that has eluded him for the past 10 years.



A British judge last week turned down an application to have Assange extradited to the US where he's wanted on various charges, including espionage and disseminating classified information. The US appealed against the decision, and he was refused bail, so for now he stays behind bars...