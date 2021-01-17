Assange has much to answer for as the Russian puppet who paved Trump's way into office
17 January 2021 - 00:00
As Donald Trump grudgingly leaves office - brazenly threatening to uproot the pillars of US democracy in the process - Julian Assange, one of his key enablers and a fellow traveller, could be on the verge of tasting the freedom that has eluded him for the past 10 years.
A British judge last week turned down an application to have Assange extradited to the US where he's wanted on various charges, including espionage and disseminating classified information. The US appealed against the decision, and he was refused bail, so for now he stays behind bars...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.