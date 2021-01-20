Lifestyle

Flush and flash? Then this is the shop for you

A new go-to destination for all things luxury has opened its doors – and it looks stunning

20 January 2021 - 19:29 By Thango Ntwasa

Picot and Moss’ new Boutique Haute Horlogie (BHH) store has finally opened doors on local shores.

The recently launched BHH flagship store will be home to 11 of the most prestigious watch and jewellery brands including Dior Haute Couture, Hermes and even Ulysse Nardin, among others. But the true gem of this launch is the store’s décor, which was conceived and designed by Rogue Projects in collaboration with Phase 3 Architecture. The store is designed in two parts. The main area is dedicated to each brand to showcase its pieces, while the second is a nod to anchor brand La Maison Chopard. Both spaces are linked by a sumptuous private lounge dressed in classic stone and upholstered benches with terrazzo sales tables...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

