Lifestyle

The Danté experience: three storeys of style, top-tier food and sea views

Durban’s latest venue has got it all, including a private dining space and rooftop bar

12 January 2021 - 20:42 By Candice Botha

There was some shock and disappointment when Durban dining institution Ile Maurice closed down last year, and regulars watched with interest as the site was transformed into the recently opened Danté (https://thedanteexperience.co.za/) — a three-storey venue that boasts a main restaurant and bar, gin garden, cigar bar, oyster and Champagne bar, signature bar for exclusive, private dining and a rooftop bar with exceptional ocean views.

The bold interiors nod to the building’s heritage with tiles, balustrades, basins and a few mosaics retained, which interior designer Alice Kelly has combined with dramatic wallpapers; intricate chandeliers; sumptuously patterned fabrics; a walls gallery, full of artwork; and stylish furniture featuring local design stars such as Ardmore and Victoria Verbaan. “I think every colour under the sun has been used in this project,” Kelly says, “and it all seems to work together like a beautiful piece of tapestry.”..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. SA’s top wines on a Platter: annual guide brings the stars home Lifestyle
  2. Five food trends hoping to reinvigorate (and restore) the food industry in 2021 Lifestyle
  3. The Danté experience: three storeys of style, top-tier food and sea views Lifestyle
  4. Looking to expand your art collection? Brush these creatives onto your radar Lifestyle
  5. And just like that, ‘Sex and the City’ is back Lifestyle

Latest Videos

SA's level 3 lockdown extended as Covid cases soar
SA's level 3 lockdown extended as Covid cases soar

Related articles

  1. Look on the bright side, people, Coobs is at your service Lifestyle
  2. Luxury without being pretentious: a golden find in the City of Gold Lifestyle
  3. Pop culture: culinary treats lined up for hotel restaurant Lifestyle
  4. These are SA’s top outdoor eating spots for the Covid-tinged summer season Lifestyle
X