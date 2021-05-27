Lifestyle

Spin-offs and M&As: the fight to the top of the most lucrative streaming platforms

But where do WarnerMedia’s merger with the Discovery channel and Jeff Bezos’s bid to buy MGM leave users?

27 May 2021 - 20:50 By Tymon Smith

In 2018 US phone company AT&T spent $85bn (now about R1,2-trillion) and fought off a government antitrust challenge to buy Time Warner, the owners of Warner Bros, CNN and HBO.

Since then WarnerMedia has grown to include HBO’s streaming service HBO Max and the sports-heavy cable services TBS and TNT, but in the popular and lucrative world of streaming, and in spite of spending billions on HBO Max, which has about 20 million subscribers, the company has been struggling to compete against streaming giants such as Netflix and Disney+...

