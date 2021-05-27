Blast from the past: Morkel leads Proteas’ charge against West Indies

Today in SA sports history: May 28



1912 — Aubrey Faulkner scores an unbeaten 122 in the first innings of a Test against Australia in Manchester, but it’s a lost cause as SA lose by innings and 88 runs. Australia had scored 448 the previous day and then bowled out SA twice, for 265 and then 95. The match, part of a triangular also featuring hosts England, had been scheduled for three days. ..