Sport

Blast from the past: Morkel leads Proteas’ charge against West Indies

David Isaacson Sports reporter
27 May 2021 - 20:49

Today in SA sports history: May 28

1912 — Aubrey Faulkner scores an unbeaten 122 in the first innings of a Test against Australia in Manchester, but it’s a lost cause as SA lose by innings and 88 runs. Australia had scored 448 the previous day and then bowled out SA twice, for 265 and then 95. The match, part of a triangular also featuring hosts England, had been scheduled for three days. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Morkel leads Proteas’ charge against West Indies Sport
  2. LIAM DEL CARME | Rugby world quakes as rule change ups Japan’s yen for foreign ... Sport
  3. Nadal so close to Grand Slam record he can almost touch it Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Scheckter shoots to second win in a row in Monaco Sport
  5. SAZI HADEBE | It’s about time the sun rose on books about our football greats Sport

Latest Videos

Can (and should) the Western Cape become its own country?
The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 1: Humble beginnings of a royal ...

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Boks blow England away in Bloemfontein Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Scheckter shoots to second win in a row in Monaco Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Stransky masterclass sets up victory in World Cup opener Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Bill Rowan wins first of what grows into iconic Comrades Sport
  5. Blast from the past: And the Oscar goes to the Chalupsky brothers Sport