If it’s murderers, BFFs, zombies or witches you’re after, you’ve got ’em
Winter is well and truly here so cosy up with ‘Mare of Easttown’, ‘Friends: The Reunion’ and ‘Betty’, among others
03 June 2021 - 20:20
MARE OF EASTTOWN | Binge now
HBO’s latest drama stars Oscar winner Kate Winslet as small-town detective Mare Sheehan, who must investigate a murder while trying to keep her life from falling apart...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.