See Woody Allen, killers and Olympic athletes with new eyes

Critically acclaimed HBO doccies Allen v. Farrow, Crazy, Not Insane and The Weight of Gold are now on Showmax

ALLEN V. FARROW



Co-directed by Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering, Allen v. Farrow goes behind the years of sensational headlines to reveal the private story of one of Hollywood’s most notorious and public scandals: the accusation of sexual abuse against four-time Oscar winner Woody Allen involving Dylan, his then seven-year-old daughter with Mia Farrow; their subsequent custody trial; the revelation of Allen’s relationship with Farrow’s daughter Soon-Yi; and the controversial aftermath in the years that followed...