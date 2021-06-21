‘No child’s play’: fatherhood sends Kojo Baffoe back to square one
Baffoe, who recently released a collection of essays, talks about the task of helping fix ‘the man’s problem’
21 June 2021 - 20:21
“Dad”, “ubaba”, “pa”, “utata”, “ntate”: male parents go by many monikers in SA and were unanimously celebrated on June 20 via the all-encompassing (if somewhat formidably named) Father’s Day.
One such father is writer, poet, blogger and former editor of Destiny Man Kojo Baffoe...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.