Last living person rides out the apocalypse in her brand new Porsche

BOOK REVIEW | This dystopian novel is not about death. It’s not even about pandemics

It’s the end of the world as we know it, and the unnamed narrator of Last One at the Party by Bethany Clift feels fine, physically, at least — emotionally, not so much.



As far as she knows, the entire human race has been wiped out by the 6DM virus — short for Six Days Maximum — the longest you have to live before your body destroys itself. The virus began, we are told, not in China or some tiny Africa village, but in Kansas. This often bleakly funny, terrifying and convincing book is the transcript of her diary that she begins writing in December 2023...