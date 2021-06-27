Lifestyle

Chinese cars have come a long way

From catfish to game-changers …

27 June 2021 - 23:04 By Brenwin Naidu

Say what you will about the trio that is Clarkson, Hammond and May.

Truth is, "old" Top Gear really did have its moments of brilliance, with a massive budget, genuine on-screen rapport and (some) editorial sense resulting in content that few others could near or match...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Chinese cars have come a long way Lifestyle
  2. Lard have mercy: are you weighing yourself incorrectly? Lifestyle
  3. What doesn’t freeze you makes you stronger, if you can get your mind over the ... Lifestyle
  4. Fifty years on, cast say ‘Willy Wonka’ was their golden ticket Lifestyle
  5. Trigger your inner story artist, and there’s nothing fishy about it Lifestyle

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...

Related articles

  1. Mini Clubman JCW has space for pace Lifestyle
  2. Say Audi to the new, improved Q2 Lifestyle
  3. BMW’s new i4 sings the body electric Lifestyle
  4. Glide in glamour in the new E-Class Lifestyle
  5. This SUV is a perfect marriage Lifestyle