LAUNCH REVIEW | Traditionalist? Then you’re going to love this Beemer

The 2022 BMW 2-Series coupé is bigger than its predecessor, but as ‘sprightly and nimble’

11 July 2021 - 21:44 By Brenwin Naidu

For all the progression taking place at BMW, there has to be some part that still panders to those traditionalists on the fringes, right? You know, those long-standing apologists of rear-wheel drive, six-cylinder motors, compact dimensions and manual transmissions. If you identify as part of that club, you can have three out of four in the new 2-Series coupé — not a bad deal at all.

The outgoing F22 code model was lauded by many as a bastion for the purist ideals that generally defined BMW. So too was the predecessor of that model, the E82, also known as the 1-Series coupé, birthed at a time before the brand made a decision to apply even numbers to their two-door offerings. Now enter the latest-generation car, which will be launched locally in the first quarter of 2022...

