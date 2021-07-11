LAUNCH REVIEW | Traditionalist? Then you’re going to love this Beemer

The 2022 BMW 2-Series coupé is bigger than its predecessor, but as ‘sprightly and nimble’

For all the progression taking place at BMW, there has to be some part that still panders to those traditionalists on the fringes, right? You know, those long-standing apologists of rear-wheel drive, six-cylinder motors, compact dimensions and manual transmissions. If you identify as part of that club, you can have three out of four in the new 2-Series coupé — not a bad deal at all.



The outgoing F22 code model was lauded by many as a bastion for the purist ideals that generally defined BMW. So too was the predecessor of that model, the E82, also known as the 1-Series coupé, birthed at a time before the brand made a decision to apply even numbers to their two-door offerings. Now enter the latest-generation car, which will be launched locally in the first quarter of 2022...