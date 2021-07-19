Lifestyle

‘SABC is pouring salt into artists’ wounds as it takes food out their mouths’

The broadcaster is worsening the already dire situation of performers by refusing to pay royalties, says Sampra

19 July 2021 - 19:34 By Sibusio Mkwanazi

In an ongoing moral and legal battle, the South African Music Performance Rights Association (Sampra) is continuing to fight for recording artists and record companies by instituting legal action against the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

Sampra is applying to the courts to compel the public broadcaster to pay to use its artists’ music. Failure by the SABC to do so will inevitably lead to an interdict prohibiting it from playing tracks from the association’s repertoire — 99% of all tracks in SA...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. While they let coffee out the bag at a Rio café, you can let a cat into yours Lifestyle
  2. ‘SABC is pouring salt into artists’ wounds as it takes food out their mouths’ Lifestyle
  3. EXTRACT| I can tell you a lot about sex with a man you’re not attracted to Lifestyle
  4. Why do cauliflowers look so odd? We’ve cracked the maths behind their shape Lifestyle
  5. Could SA’s car scene become as classic as Cuba’s? Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Dividing lines: Phoenix at epicentre of looting, racial tensions and violence ...
Ramaphosa: ‘Looting was an insurrection attempt’

Related articles

  1. Thandiswa Mazwai questions government's R150m arts covid-19 relief fund TshisaLIVE
  2. Woolworths in talks to settle 'royalty music' debacle with Sampra TshisaLIVE
  3. Artists rally around petition for SABC to pay R250m royalty debt TshisaLIVE
  4. SABC owes local musicians more than R75 million in royalties Politics