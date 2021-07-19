We were told of patients being starved: the cost of Life Esidimeni cost-cutting

Patients were starved, they relapsed, they shared medication, they had to be identified through photographs because their names and ID numbers were not known and NGO staffers were instructed not to engage with rescuers and families.

This was some of the evidence presented to the Pretoria high court on Monday as the formal inquest into the deaths of at least 144 Life Esidimeni psychiatric patients began.

The hearing is expected to take weeks and is intended to establish who is liable for the deaths — and if anyone is criminally liable.

Details of how the patients caught up in the Life Esidimeni tragedy died have started to emerge. The incident happened because the Gauteng department of health ended its contract with the facility in October 2015, leading to its patients being sent home to their families or transferred to unregistered NGOs. The project was intended to be a cost-cutting exercise and involved 1,300 patients.