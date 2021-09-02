Lifestyle

Has ‘Prime Suspect’ aged as well as Helen Mirren?

The seminal series still convinces in its examination of women fighting to succeed in male-dominated worlds

Tymon Smith Features writer, film and series reviewer
02 September 2021 - 20:26

In April 1991, Lynda La Plante created the show Prime Suspect starring Helen Mirren and quietly but forever changed the landscape of crime drama. There had been hard drinking, chain smoking, all-consumed-by-the-job-at-the-expense-of-their-private-lives detectives on television before, but Prime Suspect offered us the first vision of such a character as a woman, a revolutionary idea at the time.  

Mirren’s detective chief inspector (DCI) Jane Tennison — based on real police officer Jackie Milton — was in her 40s, placed in a position of some authority but ignored in the male-dominated world in which she found herself and tolerated as a diversity hire at best...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. If truth be told, you might want to trade the Cold War for modern love Lifestyle
  2. Has ‘Prime Suspect’ aged as well as Helen Mirren? Lifestyle
  3. ‘Today we lost a part of Greece’s soul’: ‘Zorba the Greek’ composer dies Lifestyle
  4. It’s game on for opinions about China’s crackdown on ‘spiritual opium’ Lifestyle
  5. How to support your biggest organ before and after you’ve been vaxxed Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Motorists trapped in cars as flash floods pummel New York
C.1.2 variant: What is it and should we be worried? Explained

Related articles

  1. You be the judge: murder in Bangkok, cocaine cowboys, Paris Hilton’s chef skills Lifestyle
  2. From the fall of a king to the rise of the Dead, we’ve got your couch covered Lifestyle
  3. The Emmys – as predictable as ever, even though it doesn’t seem so at first ... Lifestyle
  4. Cannes Film Festival goes epic to make up for lost time Lifestyle
  5. Your search for the unvarnished truth leads here Lifestyle