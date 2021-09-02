Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | We accept doctors’ and healers’ advice, so why not that of scientists?

We owe experts gratitude for their unprecedented work to contain Covid-19 and we should give it to them by getting vaccinated

02 September 2021 - 20:25

The Covid-19 rollercoaster delivered another mild stomach lurch on Monday when the emergence of a new variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, C.1.2, was announced in a pre-print of a paper co-authored by South African scientists.

Reaction to the news was minuscule compared with the shock waves that reverberated around the world last October, when the Beta variant - originally known as the South African variant because it was first identified in the Nelson Mandela Bay area - was revealed. That’s as it should be because it shows we’re learning...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | We accept doctors’ and healers’ advice, so why not that of ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. PATRICK BULGER | SA can learn lessons from China, but let’s make sure they’re ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | I spy with my little eye something beginning with C ... China? ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. MAKHUDU SEFARA | How the mighty ANC has fallen. Once it led, now it follows Opinion & Analysis
  5. SUE DE GROOT | Hammer this in with a gavel: they say damages, you ask what’s ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Motorists trapped in cars as flash floods pummel New York
C.1.2 variant: What is it and should we be worried? Explained

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | There must be a more efficient way of renewing a driver’s licence Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Only the ANC would have the gall to ask the public for money Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | If DA mayor did break curfew, docking his salary won’t be enough Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Well done, Motshekga, for not making pupils pay for your sins Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Julius, cut the rhetoric and point-scoring and put your people first Opinion & Analysis