EDITORIAL | We accept doctors’ and healers’ advice, so why not that of scientists?

We owe experts gratitude for their unprecedented work to contain Covid-19 and we should give it to them by getting vaccinated

The Covid-19 rollercoaster delivered another mild stomach lurch on Monday when the emergence of a new variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, C.1.2, was announced in a pre-print of a paper co-authored by South African scientists.



Reaction to the news was minuscule compared with the shock waves that reverberated around the world last October, when the Beta variant - originally known as the South African variant because it was first identified in the Nelson Mandela Bay area - was revealed. That’s as it should be because it shows we’re learning...