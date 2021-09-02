Lifestyle

‘Today we lost a part of Greece’s soul’: ‘Zorba the Greek’ composer dies

Mikis Theodorakis, who used his music to foster political awareness and was tortured for doing so, has died aged 96

02 September 2021 - 20:25 By Michele Kambas and George Georgiopoulos

Composer Mikis Theodorakis, whose infectious, earthy score for the film Zorba the Greek helped foster a sunny, carefree image of his country for millions of tourists, died on Thursday, aged 96.

As news of his passing swept through the nation, parliament held a moment of silence...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. If truth be told, you might want to trade the Cold War for modern love Lifestyle
  2. Has ‘Prime Suspect’ aged as well as Helen Mirren? Lifestyle
  3. ‘Today we lost a part of Greece’s soul’: ‘Zorba the Greek’ composer dies Lifestyle
  4. It’s game on for opinions about China’s crackdown on ‘spiritual opium’ Lifestyle
  5. How to support your biggest organ before and after you’ve been vaxxed Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Motorists trapped in cars as flash floods pummel New York
C.1.2 variant: What is it and should we be worried? Explained

Related articles

  1. Power of an open heart Lifestyle
  2. WATCH | Ndlovu Youth Choir cover Makhadzi's new hit single 'Ghanama' TshisaLIVE
  3. OBITUARY | He taught us to sing as one: paying tribute to composer Mzilikazi ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. Composer Bongani Ndodana-Breen appointed fellow at Yale South Africa