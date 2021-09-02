‘Today we lost a part of Greece’s soul’: ‘Zorba the Greek’ composer dies

Mikis Theodorakis, who used his music to foster political awareness and was tortured for doing so, has died aged 96

Composer Mikis Theodorakis, whose infectious, earthy score for the film Zorba the Greek helped foster a sunny, carefree image of his country for millions of tourists, died on Thursday, aged 96.



As news of his passing swept through the nation, parliament held a moment of silence...