‘Today we lost a part of Greece’s soul’: ‘Zorba the Greek’ composer dies
Mikis Theodorakis, who used his music to foster political awareness and was tortured for doing so, has died aged 96
02 September 2021 - 20:25
Composer Mikis Theodorakis, whose infectious, earthy score for the film Zorba the Greek helped foster a sunny, carefree image of his country for millions of tourists, died on Thursday, aged 96.
As news of his passing swept through the nation, parliament held a moment of silence...
