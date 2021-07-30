WATCH | Ndlovu Youth Choir cover Makhadzi's new hit single 'Ghanama'

Though the song has now gained popularity among SA at large, Ghanama had a controversial start after beef between Makhadzi and King Monada, who both claimed it was theirs.

After fans caught a glimpse of the pair working on the song in the studio together, many were hopeful for the future of Limpopo excellence. However, things took a sour turn when it was revealed that the pair were fighting over the ownership of the song in Facebook LIVE videos.

At first, the pair claimed that the beef was a publicity stunt but later backtracked, saying they were trying to cover up the bad vibes. In a Twitter thread, Makhadzi revealed her side of the story.

“The agreement was that we would do two songs and the other one will be his. I started promoting the one that's mine and there's where the problems started. We both [went] live and said some unfortunate things.

“I finally agreed with him for us to share the song 50/50 because I am the composer of the song I requested him to start with my name Makhadzi and King Monada and he didn't have a problem with that. We agreed that to rest this case let's all say it was a publicity stunt for him to not look bad,” said Makhadzi.