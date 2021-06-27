Tribute
He taught us to sing as one: paying tribute to composer Mzilikazi Khumalo
Chris Barron pays tribute to the nation’s choirmaster, Mzilikazi Khumalo, who brought together five languages in an anthem for a new democracy
27 June 2021 - 00:00
Emeritus professor Mzilikazi Khumalo, who has died in Kagiso on the West Rand at the age of 89, was one of SA’s most celebrated and prolific composers, and a professor of African languages at Wits University.
At the request of President Nelson Mandela he chaired the committee that composed the new national anthem...
