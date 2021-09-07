Roger Federer explains what gives Moët & Chandon its sparkle

The richness and magic of champagne is captured through the eyes of one of the sports world’s greatest stars

French photographer and film director Eric Valli, an Academy Award nominee with a long list of prestigious prizes, is best known for his nature photography. For the new Through the eyes of … series for Moët & Chandon, filmed on location in Epernay, Valli turned his lens to the vineyards and the cellars of the Maison to capture the light, colours and textures of the local sites and the spirit of those who make up the close-knit community of Moët & Chandon.



One of the world's greatest sports icons, Roger Federer, is the first celebrity to guest-star in a new video series. He asks everything he ever wanted to know about Champagne, including questions about both the region and the wine...