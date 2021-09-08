If you’re more worried about how you look on the TLs than in real life, read on
A Ukrainian clothing brand has hit the runway with a range of semi-digital clothing that can be ‘upgraded’ with AR
08 September 2021 - 19:50
At first sight it looks like an ordinary T-shirt or hoodie, but once a smartphone camera is pointed at it, virtual 3D animation is visible.
Ukrainian family run brand FINCH combined creative forces with a local IT company to design a collection of semi-digital clothing - real items that can be “upgraded” with augmented reality (AR) and exist in real and digital worlds...
