Not so fast, Virgin Galactic – what about those spaceflight glitches?

The company’s lack of transparency is attracting the wrong kind of attention and it’s not just from angry investors

After Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson flew to suborbital space in July, getting there ahead of archrival Jeff Bezos in a triumphant mission broadcast to millions, his team was asked by a reporter whether there’s “anything that needs to be addressed before [the spacecraft] flies again?”



Michael Moses, who oversees the company’s spaceflight programme, responded that “everything looked perfect in real time” and there were “no issues whatsoever”...