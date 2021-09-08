Not so fast, Virgin Galactic – what about those spaceflight glitches?
The company’s lack of transparency is attracting the wrong kind of attention and it’s not just from angry investors
08 September 2021 - 19:49
After Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson flew to suborbital space in July, getting there ahead of archrival Jeff Bezos in a triumphant mission broadcast to millions, his team was asked by a reporter whether there’s “anything that needs to be addressed before [the spacecraft] flies again?”
Michael Moses, who oversees the company’s spaceflight programme, responded that “everything looked perfect in real time” and there were “no issues whatsoever”...
