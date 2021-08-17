World

European cities like Amsterdam look to show red light to rowdy tourists

Prague, Amsterdam and Barcelona see tourism silver lining in Covid lockdowns

17 August 2021 - 19:57 By Paul Tullis

On a warm Friday night in July, the sun seemed to linger behind Amsterdam’s low, 16th-century skyline. In the red light district, the crush of tourists that was common before the pandemic had long since vanished, making it easy for a delivery worker to cycle past a handful of gawkers around the old town’s notorious storefronts.

While six German men in matching T-shirts ignored signs warning of a €95 fine as they swilled beers on a nearby footbridge, they were the exception. Mostly, only small groups of sedate strollers were about on this midsummer evening...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Death at a funeral: scenes of horror as church collapses in Haiti quake World
  2. Mr child abuse man? Bob Dylan accused of having sex with 12-year-old World
  3. European cities like Amsterdam look to show red light to rowdy tourists World
  4. Taliban vows softer approach but how long will it last? World
  5. ANALYSIS | The ‘mini-me’ Afghan army was always doomed World

Latest Videos

‘The world abandoned us’: What’s happening in Afghanistan? Explained
Haiti neighbourhoods left in ruins after destructive earthquake leaves nearly ...

Related articles

  1. Zanzibar’s sea farming women soak up perks of seaweed alternative World
  2. SA hotels pin hopes on vaccinations Business
  3. V&A eyes growth as it weathers Covid Business
  4. Covid-19 surge means no 'Vaalie' holiday rush from Gauteng to KZN News
  5. Phuket is open for business, but Thais say paradise is lost World