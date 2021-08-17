European cities like Amsterdam look to show red light to rowdy tourists

Prague, Amsterdam and Barcelona see tourism silver lining in Covid lockdowns

On a warm Friday night in July, the sun seemed to linger behind Amsterdam’s low, 16th-century skyline. In the red light district, the crush of tourists that was common before the pandemic had long since vanished, making it easy for a delivery worker to cycle past a handful of gawkers around the old town’s notorious storefronts.



While six German men in matching T-shirts ignored signs warning of a €95 fine as they swilled beers on a nearby footbridge, they were the exception. Mostly, only small groups of sedate strollers were about on this midsummer evening...