Lifestyle

Consume this: anti-consumption protester disrupts Paris fashion show

A woman joined models on the catwalk at Fashion Week in the city to highlight consumerism’s impact on the climate

06 October 2021 - 18:42 By Mimosa Spencer

A protester disrupted a Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris on Tuesday by walking down the catwalk with a banner condemning the impact of excessive consumption on the environment.

Carrying a sign reading “overconsumption = extinction”, the woman, representing Amis de la Terre France, Youth for Climate and Extinction Rebellion, marched down the same path as the models, causing a stir in the audience, a witness said...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Forget the boutiques, thrifting may just find you that fashion gem The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Fast fashion is fast polluting Africa’s rivers, but doing little about it: ... Lifestyle
  3. Profit-wise, it’s going swimmingly for swimwear makers. Eco-wise, they’re ... World
  4. Jean whizz, this is how designers are tackling the eco disaster that is denim Lifestyle

Most read

  1. Making sense of a turbulent world, one stitch at a time Lifestyle
  2. Consume this: anti-consumption protester disrupts Paris fashion show Lifestyle
  3. Street-smart fashion lovers have something up their sleeves Lifestyle
  4. Russian actors are filming a space movie – on location Lifestyle
  5. Share the love at a Stellenbosch eatery where it’s coming up rosés Lifestyle

Latest Videos

ActionSA says it is taking IEC to Electoral Court over name row
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting