Consume this: anti-consumption protester disrupts Paris fashion show

A woman joined models on the catwalk at Fashion Week in the city to highlight consumerism’s impact on the climate

A protester disrupted a Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris on Tuesday by walking down the catwalk with a banner condemning the impact of excessive consumption on the environment.



Carrying a sign reading “overconsumption = extinction”, the woman, representing Amis de la Terre France, Youth for Climate and Extinction Rebellion, marched down the same path as the models, causing a stir in the audience, a witness said...