DA Joburg mayoral candidate breaks ranks with party boss on Phoenix posters

The DA mayoral candidate in Johannesburg, Dr Mpho Phalatse, believes that her party scored an own goal by putting up controversial campaign posters in Phoenix, north of Durban, and that it must take them down.

The party has been under siege this week thanks to the posters that read “The ANC called you racists, the DA calls you heroes” in reference to events that took place in Phoenix during the July unrest when 36 people were killed.

Phalatse believes the DA must swallow its pride, admit it erred and take down the posters.