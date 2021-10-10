Lifestyle

Bear necessities land Alaskan salmon muncher his fourth Fat Bear accolade

A brown bear named Otis has again come out tops in Katmai National Park and Preserve’s annual competition

10 October 2021 - 17:48 By Yereth Rosen

One of the ursine elders of Katmai National Park and Preserve in Alaska is now a four-time champion of chunk.

Otis, a brown bear estimated to be 24 to 26 years old, was recently crowned winner of Katmai’s annual Fat Bear Week. He came out on top in an online competition pitting 12 large, salmon-chomping bears against one another...

