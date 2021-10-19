Hats off to a man who is keeping a dying tradition alive
Their popularity may be declining, but fez-maker Nasser Abdel Basset is determined to pass on his skills
19 October 2021 - 19:37
For nearly 45 years, Nasser Abdel Basset has been a proud maker of the fez, the iconic felt hat once worn by Egypt’s elite, bureaucrats and students.
Located in the Old Cairo street of al-Ghoureya, Abdel Basset’s workshop is one of very few that remain...
