Lifestyle

Is that dog with a far from poultry appetite a fox?!

A family pet that turned out to be an Andean fox has thrown the spotlight on wildlife trafficking in Peru

07 November 2021 - 18:18 By Reuters

When Maribel Sotelo and her family bought a cute new puppy from a small shop in central Lima, they had little idea they had just let a fox into the henhouse — quite literally.

The family pet initially played happily with other dogs in the area, but as it grew up signs emerged that something wasn’t quite right...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Somaliland police arrests man attempting to smuggle 200 lizards to Egypt Africa
  2. Nigeria seizes record $54 million in pangolin parts, elephant tusks Africa
  3. Scales of justice: trafficker gets harshest term ever for pangolin poaching News
  4. 3D-printed shark fins take aim at illegal trade South Africa

Most read

  1. Unlocking the mysteries of little known, pre-Islamic kingdoms Lifestyle
  2. Return to form? The new two-door SL harks back to yesteryear Lifestyle
  3. Is that dog with a far from poultry appetite a fox?! Lifestyle
  4. Fifa 22 must build a metaverse to stay in the game Lifestyle
  5. The verdict: Paul Newman sets the record straight in memoirs Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'Mashaba just wants to be a mayor, that's all' says Malema at EFF presser post ...
Politicians on coalition possibilities at #LGE2021