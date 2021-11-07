Is that dog with a far from poultry appetite a fox?!

A family pet that turned out to be an Andean fox has thrown the spotlight on wildlife trafficking in Peru

When Maribel Sotelo and her family bought a cute new puppy from a small shop in central Lima, they had little idea they had just let a fox into the henhouse — quite literally.



The family pet initially played happily with other dogs in the area, but as it grew up signs emerged that something wasn’t quite right...