Is that dog with a far from poultry appetite a fox?!
A family pet that turned out to be an Andean fox has thrown the spotlight on wildlife trafficking in Peru
07 November 2021 - 18:18
When Maribel Sotelo and her family bought a cute new puppy from a small shop in central Lima, they had little idea they had just let a fox into the henhouse — quite literally.
The family pet initially played happily with other dogs in the area, but as it grew up signs emerged that something wasn’t quite right...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.