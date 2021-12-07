Matthew Vaughn scratches an itch with prequel to ‘Kingsman’ films

In the third offering, Ralph Fiennes will tell the gentlemen spies’ origin story

Director Matthew Vaughn brings his third instalment of the Kingsman spy-action films to the big screen with a prequel movie starring Ralph Fiennes.



Set in the early 20th century, The King’s Man tells the story of how the independent intelligence Kingsman agency is created to defeat a war plot...