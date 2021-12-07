Lifestyle

Matthew Vaughn scratches an itch with prequel to ‘Kingsman’ films

In the third offering, Ralph Fiennes will tell the gentlemen spies’ origin story

07 December 2021 - 20:50 By Mindy Burrows

Director Matthew Vaughn brings his third instalment of the Kingsman spy-action films to the big screen with a prequel movie starring Ralph Fiennes.

Set in the early 20th century, The King’s Man tells the story of how the independent intelligence Kingsman agency is created to defeat a war plot...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. What’s new on Showmax in August 2021 Lifestyle
  2. The plots thicken News
  3. 'True Detective' back on track in season 3 Lifestyle

Most read

  1. Climate change is no laughing matter, but here’s an all-star comedic warning Lifestyle
  2. Matthew Vaughn scratches an itch with prequel to ‘Kingsman’ films Lifestyle
  3. ‘Spielberg’s finest in 20 years’: that’s the consensus on his first foray into ... Lifestyle
  4. Tearful reunions, comebacks and pop freedom: that was showbiz 2021 Lifestyle
  5. ‘Spider-Man’s’ Tom Holland set to swing out of the bath and into a top hat Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'Get the Shell out!': Protestors call on Shell to leave the wild coast alone
Explainer: Understanding the Omicron Covid-19 variant