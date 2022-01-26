Lifestyle

Taiwan family jostles with the big guys to keep tradition alive

The Chens have been handmaking joss paper for about 100 years, but their workshop is one of few that remain

26 January 2022 - 19:36 By Fabian Hamacher

Painstakingly, women of retirement age adorn sheet after sheet of yellow joss paper with gold and silver leaf and red paint to satisfy last orders for sacrificial cash offerings ahead of next month’s Lunar New Year festival.

Taiwan’s Chen Kun-huei, 82, is determined to keep alive an ancient tradition of making the “joss paper” by hand, even as others have shifted to automated production at factories...

