China urges residents to avoid travel as holiday season looms

China urged residents of the country’s higher-risk Covid-19 areas not to travel unless necessary as the country goes into new year and spring festival holidays.

High-risk workers, including those at customs, medical facilities and imported frozen-food factories, should also avoid traveling during the holidays unless they have to leave the place of employment for longer than 14 days, the national health commission said on Saturday.

All travellers are required to have had Covid-19 tests 48 hours before departing, according to the commission.