Whoopi Goldberg’s view on the Holocaust gets her suspended from talk show
The actress, who hosts ABC’s ‘The View’, caused an uproar by saying the Holocaust was not about race
02 February 2022 - 19:38
Whoopi Goldberg has been suspended from ABC’s The View talk show for asserting on Monday that the Holocaust was “not about race”, the US network’s news division president said on Tuesday, addressing a furore over the comments.
Goldberg, 66, apologised for her remarks later on Monday during an appearance on The Late Show and again on the next broadcast of The View on Tuesday morning...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.