Whoopi Goldberg’s view on the Holocaust gets her suspended from talk show

The actress, who hosts ABC’s ‘The View’, caused an uproar by saying the Holocaust was not about race

Whoopi Goldberg has been suspended from ABC’s The View talk show for asserting on Monday that the Holocaust was “not about race”, the US network’s news division president said on Tuesday, addressing a furore over the comments.



Goldberg, 66, apologised for her remarks later on Monday during an appearance on The Late Show and again on the next broadcast of The View on Tuesday morning...